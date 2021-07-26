iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

