One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Generac by 265.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Generac by 33.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.15 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

