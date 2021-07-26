One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.