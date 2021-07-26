One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $573.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.