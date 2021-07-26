Diametric Capital LP Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $14,187,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $620,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $387,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

