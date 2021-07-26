Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $161,471,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

