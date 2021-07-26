Diametric Capital LP Sells 11,148 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viad by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

