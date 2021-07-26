Diametric Capital LP Makes New $323,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

