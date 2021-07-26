Diametric Capital LP Makes New $323,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25.
In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
American Equity Investment Life Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
