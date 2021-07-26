Diametric Capital LP Makes New $250,000 Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

