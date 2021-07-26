Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.25.

Shares of LII opened at $320.61 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

