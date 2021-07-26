Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $157,498.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00261790 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

