Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,270,087 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

