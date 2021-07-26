Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,709.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 266,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.