AnRKey X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.36 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $8.36 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 212.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,354,948 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “$ANRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.