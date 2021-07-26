SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 7.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $254,551.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

