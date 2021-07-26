SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254,551.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.65 million and $254,551.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

