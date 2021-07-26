KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Head to Head Contrast

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 69.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $158.73 million 1.45 -$21.94 million ($0.35) -34.94

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% KVH Industries -12.01% -2.29% -1.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

KVH Industries beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.