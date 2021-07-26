Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

