Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 169,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

