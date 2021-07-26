Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

