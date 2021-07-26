TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.80. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $647.64 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $648.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

