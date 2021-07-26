$4.58 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $458.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.10. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $333.10 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

