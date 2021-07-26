$3.79 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.86. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.22.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $496.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.31. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

