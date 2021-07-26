Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,450 shares of company stock worth $71,796,767. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE PINS opened at $76.95 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

