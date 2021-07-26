TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

