iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.47

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

