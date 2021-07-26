TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

