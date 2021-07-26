Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

