Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

