Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $334.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

