MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

NYSE CL opened at $83.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

