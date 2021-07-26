MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

