MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,415 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

