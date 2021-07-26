MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,016 shares of company stock valued at $92,422,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

