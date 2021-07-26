MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

