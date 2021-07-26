MONECO Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAIL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 183,125 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,095,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,712,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

TAIL stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.