MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2,405.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 426,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

