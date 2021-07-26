Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

MCO stock opened at $381.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.53. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

