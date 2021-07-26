Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $299.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $299.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

