Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,865 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.43 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

