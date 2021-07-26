Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,865 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.43 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
