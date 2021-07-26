Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,944 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stamps.com worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP opened at $325.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.