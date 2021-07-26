Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

