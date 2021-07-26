Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.48. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.