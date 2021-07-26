The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON GYM opened at GBX 279.46 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The firm has a market cap of £464.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

