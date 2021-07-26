Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,368 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,014,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,822,000 after acquiring an additional 484,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of C opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

