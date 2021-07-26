Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$34.67

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.82. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2768673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

