Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

