Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,537,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 208,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter.

BJAN opened at $36.11 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62.

