Syntropy (NOIA) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $89.57 million and approximately $673,315.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,273,849 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

