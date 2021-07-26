PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

